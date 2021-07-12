Majoy Baron to accept Taiwan club's import offer

NEXT stop: Taiwan.

Filipina volleyball star Majoy Baron is ready to take her talent to the international stage after accepting an offer from Top Seed Volleyball Club in Taiwan last May 2021.

The competition, however, was postponed due to the number of cases there.

"Yes, it is true that Top Seed made an offer in May for Majoy to play as Middle Blocker," her manager Suki Salvador confirmed to SPIN Life. "We accepted the offer but just when we were about to begin the processing of the papers, Taiwan went into lockdown due to COVID-19."

Top Seed is the same team that offered Jaja Santiago an opportunity last April, after her sensational run with Ageo Medics. Santiago, however, initially declined for safety purposes, and later announced her re-commitment to the Japanese team.

Salvador also revealed that the 6-foot-1 standout is still open to taking the invite once again, if it's still on the tableonce the league sets the schedule of the conference.

Continue reading below ↓

"If the offer still stands, and there is not conflict with any tournament for the National Team, and F2, and we get the nod again from her coaches and PNVF, we will accept the offer," he continued.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓

Majoy Baron still continues to train

Majoy formerly received the green light from her mother club F2 and from the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF).

She has been instrumental in Cargo Movers, with whom she won a couple of titles: two All-Filipino Conferences, a Grand Prix Conference, and two Invitationals.

"But for now, she continues to train," Salvador said.

In 2017, Alyssa Valdez also played a stint with Attack Line volleyball club in Taiwan.

Baron is also bound to Ilocos Norte to train with the national team in a closed-circuit setup.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.