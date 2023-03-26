F2 Logistics welcomes back coach RDJ with win over PLDT

F2 LOGISTICS moved a win away from taking the bronze medal in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference after turning back PLDT, 20-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17, on Sunday at Mall of Asia Arena.

The Cargo Movers' towering net defense led to a conference-high 18 blocks in Game One of the best-of-three battle for bronze while longtime coach Ramil De Jesus watched from the bench for the first time since taking a long leave.

PHOTO: PVL

Aby Marano led the charge with 19 points on 14 attacks and five blocks, Kim Kianna Dy added 20 points on 15 attacks, three blocks and two aces while Ara Galang tallied six blocks along with three aces as well as 18 digs and 18 receptions.

“I don't mind kung ano 'yung points na nabigay ko sa team. Ang importante sa akin, panalo,” Marano said after her best showing yet for the Cargo Movers this conference.

Despite a convincing win that saw F2 beat PLDT in all departments – 48 to 47 in attacks, 18 to 6 in blocks and 8 to 3 in aces – head coach Regine Diego was far from satisfied as she rued the team's 26 errors.

“More than the points na binibigay ng kalaban namin, also naka-contribute kami sa points nila. So, we have to lessen the errors and unahan na namin agad. So siguro more fire lang,” she said.

With Kath Arado playing only two sets and leading scorer Mean Mendrez coming off the bench, PLDT drew big games from Jules Samonte and Dell Palomata who contributed 14 points each.

Jovie Prado added 13 points along with 12 receptions in a losing effort.