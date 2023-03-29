La Salle ace Leila Cruz feared out for the season with ACL injury

LEILA Cruz will likely miss the rest of UAAP Season 85 for the La Salle Lady Spikers due to a anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear on her right knee.

This was confirmed by DLSU assistant coach Noel Orcullo, who said Cruz suffered the injury in an awkward fall in the Taft side's 26-24, 26-24, 25-16 rout of reigning champions NU Lady Bulldogs last weekend.

"Sad to say, si Leila may ACL [tear]. Tatanggapin na lang namin, although positive naman 'yung bata sa sarili niya."

"Kung anuman ang maging outcome ng MRI niya, tatanggapin naman namin. 'Yun nga lang, nawalan kami ng vital part sa team, so we have to move on."

The opposite hitter grimaced in pain as she was stretchered out of the court in the first set of their grudge rematch against NU. Cruz was able to return to the bench on his own but did not play the rest of the game.

Despite her limited minutes in Round 1 of the eliminations, Cruz still emerged as the fourth best scorer for the Lady Spikers with 31 points, behind only Angel Canino (98), Jolina dela Cruz (68), and Thea Gagate (68).