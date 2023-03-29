Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    La Salle Lady Spikers extend unbeaten run to nine games

    by John Mark Garcia
    1 Hour ago
    La Salle Lady Spikers vs FEu UAAP
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    LA SALLE extended its unbeaten run with a straight-set rout of Far Eastern University, 30-28, 25-12, 28-26, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

    The Lady Spikers earn their ninth win in as many games at the expense of returning coach Ramil de Jesus' alma mater FEU.

    Even after the loss, Tina Salak's gutsy wards still sit in fifth place behind NU (5-3) despite dropping under .500 for the fourth time this season at 4-5 (win-loss).

    Leading MVP contender Jolina dela Cruz delivered a well-rounded outing embellished by 13 points on 10 attacks, one block, and two aces alongside 14 excellent digs.

    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

