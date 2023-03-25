La Salle asserts mastery of NU to gift De Jesus triumphant return

LA SALLE pulled off the same winning trick twice over defending champs National University, 26-24, 26-24, 25-16, to stay unbeaten in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Saturday at the PhilSports Arena.

La Salle vs NU UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball recap

The Taft side's eighth win in as many games, led by Jolina dela Cruz's 12 markers, was made sweeter by the return of coach Ramil de Jesus to the sidelines after nine months away due to undisclosed health reasons.

"Wala namang masyadong bago na ginawa 'yung team talaga [mula 'nung Wednesday]," said dela Cruz. "Focus lang kami sa game plan namin and naniwala kami sa system ni Coach Ramil!"

The first two extended sets were up for the taking and were both sealed by masterful serves from Angel Canino. However, La Salle ran away with a lopsided closing set to complete the season sweep over NU.

Bella Belen's game-high 17 points failed to steer the champs to victory as Alyssa Solomon settled for a rare eight-point outing.

The Lady Bulldogs (5-3) suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since Season 81, and slide to fourth in the team standings after the second round opener.

NU takes the week off before returning to action next Saturday as they seek to snap a rare losing skid against UP.