Do-it-all Jolina Dela Cruz becomes driving force in La Salle title bid

IN what could be her final UAAP season for the green and white, veteran Jolina Dela Cruz doesn't mind not becoming De La Salle's top scorer.

Despite finishing with only six points in La Salle's 18-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 15-13 Game One victory over defending champion National University, Dela Cruz has become the driving force that put La Salle a win away from a first championship in five years.

"Hindi ko kailangan makipaglaban in terms of scoring kasi alam ko yung strength ko and alam ng coaches na kaya kong gawin 'yun," said Dela Cruz, who delivered a formidable floor defense with 13 receptions and eight digs in Game One.

The 23-year-old outside spiker has been in the shadows offense-wise of super rookie Angel Canino and league-leading best middle blocker Thea Gagate. But what she lacks on offense, she makes up for on defense.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Although her numbers dipped coming into the playoffs, the La Salle senior impacts games in different ways. she averaged 11 points per game and cracked into the top 10 in blocking, serving, digging, and receiving.

"Kung saan ako makakatulong, doon ako," she said.

PHOTO: patrick romero

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

La Salle can dethrone NU and wrap up a 12th UAAP championship in Game Two on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena and Dela Cruz is raring to finish the job.

"Ilalagay na lang din namin sa isip namin na hindi pa tapos. Game One pa lang yung nakukuha namin and hindi namin siya ilalagay sa ulo namin. Pagtatrabahuan namin hangga't makuha namin yung Game Two," she said.