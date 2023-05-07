La Salle Lady Spikers assert mastery of NU in Game One

LA SALLE battled back from a set down to beat reigning champion National University, 18-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 15-13, in Game One of the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball finals on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Angel Canino put on a show for the Lady Spikers in the opener of the best-of-three championship series played before a fullhouse at the Big Dome, finishing with 21 points built on 19 attacks, two aces, and 14 excellent receptions.

By beating NU for the third time in three meetings this season, the Taft towers also moved a one win away from a 12th league title in 20 Finals appearances.

La Salle's date with destiny comes next Sunday, May 14, in Game Two at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"Very emotional 'tong panalo na 'to kasi araw-araw alam namin na goal namin sa sarili at sa team na manalo ngayong Finals," said Canino after the Lady Spikers' 15th win in 16 games this season.

Thea Gagate was also a formidable piece to La Salle's winning puzzle with 17 markers on 12 attacks, four blocks, and an ace.

Just like in their semifinal victory over Adamson, Alyssa Solomon (28 points) and Bella Belen (22 points) combined for another 50-piece production.

The fifth set, however, was marred by an awkward fall by NU's Sheena Toring who landed on Gagate's foot in a block attempt.

The Lady Bulldogs have yet to issue an update on Toring's injury status.