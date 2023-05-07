'Part of the game': Angel Canino shrugs off staredowns with Bella Belen

ALL is well between Angel Canino and Bella Belen despite their heated on-court antics during the opener of the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball finals.

“It's part of the game naman, as usual,” Canino said after steering De La Salle to a 18-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 15-13 Game One victory against defending champion National University on Sunday.

The exchange of staredowns pumped up the 10,995 spectators at Smart Araneta Coliseum, drawing jeers from supporters of both teams in the heat of the nearly three-hour encounter.

But Canino clarified she and Belen are friends off the court.

“Kung ano 'yung nakikita niyo sa loob, laro lang 'yun. Sa labas, magkaibigan po kaming lahat,” she shared.

Canino led La Salle in victory with 21 points off 19 attacks and two aces, along with 14 receptions in a memorable UAAP Finals debut.

On the other hand, reigning ROY-MVP Belen put together a triple-double performance of 22 points, 12 digs and 14 receptions.

Despite the win, the La Salle super rookie refused to stay complacent, saying the Lady Spikers remain focused on ending their five-year title drought.

“Araw-araw namin ‘to goal sa sarili namin as a team na manalo ngayong finals and finally nanalo kami pero hindi kami titigil kasi meron pang next game,” she said.