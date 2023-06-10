Alba, Dela Cruz encourage fans to support 'next generations of Lady Spikers'

FANS of the De La Salle Lady Spikers were treated to a fun day of games and entertainment during the team's meet and greet event at the university's Henry Sy Sr. Hall Grounds on Saturday.

From special Taylor Swift song covers by fan-favorite middle blocker Fifi Sharma to energetic dances by the squad, the green-and-white faithful got the chance to meet their idols up close and see the fun-loving side of the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball champions.

But before wrapping up a memorable day for the Taft squad, La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo, who called the shots in the first round of preliminaries, thanked their supporters for "sticking by the team even in the tough times."

Also addressing the fans in their final appearance as Lady Spikers are reigning First Best Outside Hitter Jolina Dela Cruz and Best Setter-turned-Finals MVP Mars Alba, who are both set to join F2 Logistics in the Premier Volleyball League.

Dela Cruz called on their faithful fans to extend their love to the next crop of Lady Spikers who are set to uphold La Salle's winning legacy in the coming years.

"Sa mga susunod na taon ay i-continue niyo pa rin po yung pagsuporta [sa team] dahil kailangan din po nila ng suporta," said Dela Cruz.

"Alam natin na itong next generations na 'to [ng Lady Spikers] ang magpapatuloy ng [kultura ng] pagkapanalo ng La Salle," she added.

Team captain Alba, who was once the setter protégé of her remarkable predecessors Kim Fajardo and Mich Cobb, echoed Dela Cruz's message of unending support for the team's young guns.

"Sana ay suportahan niyo pa rin po ang mga susunod na generations ng Lady Spikers na magagaling din talagang maglaro," said Alba.