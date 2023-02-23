Orcullo holds the fort as La Salle spikers await Coach Ramil's return

DE LA SALLE Lady Spikers will be treading uncharted waters for at least the opening round of UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament as multi-titled tactician Ramil de Jesus remains out indefinitely due to undisclosed health reasons.

His longtime deputy Noel Orcullo will call the shots for the green-and-white after leading the team to a silver medal in the inaugural Shakey's Super League (SSL) last year — his second head-coaching stint for DLSU within a five-month period.

Speaking at the UAAP press launch on Wednesday, Orcullo bared the possibility of an RDJ return by the second round of play as he takes over the helm of the 11-time league champions in an interim basis.

"Ako muna [ang interim head coach ng La Salle], although nandiyan naman si Coach Ramil [de Jesus] na naka-guide naman sa akin ... Hopefully by second round [ay] nandiyan na siya [sa sidelines]," Orcullo said.

While relatively new to the head-coaching post, the continuous support of de Jesus — not only to the players but also to his coaching deputies — is boosting the confidence of Coach Noel.

"Kung nandiyan si Coach Ramil [sa bench ay] talagang mas kampante ako, pero since wala siya like noong sa Shakey’s [Super League], ... [sinasabi] ko na lang sa sarili ko na makakayanan ko [ang responsibilidad]," Orcullo shared.

"Si Coach Ramil [de Jesus] nga, laging sinasabi sa akin na 'wag masyadong mag-isip [at] kayang-kaya mo yan. Kumbaga, ipinagkatiwala ko sa’yo 'yan [ang team] kaya kayang-kaya mo yan."

Orcullo's baptism of fire as a lead tactician in the UAAP will be in a game against Season 84 third placers UST Tigresses on Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Mall of Asia Arena.