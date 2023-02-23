Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Feb 23
    UAAP-WOMENS

    Orcullo holds the fort as La Salle spikers await Coach Ramil's return

    by John Mark Garcia
    6 hours ago
    Noel Orcullo De La Salle lady Spikers
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    DE LA SALLE Lady Spikers will be treading uncharted waters for at least the opening round of UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament as multi-titled tactician Ramil de Jesus remains out indefinitely due to undisclosed health reasons.

    His longtime deputy Noel Orcullo will call the shots for the green-and-white after leading the team to a silver medal in the inaugural Shakey's Super League (SSL) last year — his second head-coaching stint for DLSU within a five-month period.

    READ: Still no Coach Ramil in F2 Logistics bench

    Speaking at the UAAP press launch on Wednesday, Orcullo bared the possibility of an RDJ return by the second round of play as he takes over the helm of the 11-time league champions in an interim basis.

    "Ako muna [ang interim head coach ng La Salle], although nandiyan naman si Coach Ramil [de Jesus] na naka-guide naman sa akin ... Hopefully by second round [ay] nandiyan na siya [sa sidelines]," Orcullo said.

    While relatively new to the head-coaching post, the continuous support of de Jesus — not only to the players but also to his coaching deputies — is boosting the confidence of Coach Noel.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      "Kung nandiyan si Coach Ramil [sa bench ay] talagang mas kampante ako, pero since wala siya like noong sa Shakey’s [Super League], ... [sinasabi] ko na lang sa sarili ko na makakayanan ko [ang responsibilidad]," Orcullo shared.

      "Si Coach Ramil [de Jesus] nga, laging sinasabi sa akin na 'wag masyadong mag-isip [at] kayang-kaya mo yan. Kumbaga, ipinagkatiwala ko sa’yo 'yan [ang team] kaya kayang-kaya mo yan."

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Orcullo's baptism of fire as a lead tactician in the UAAP will be in a game against Season 84 third placers UST Tigresses on Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

      Watch Now
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again