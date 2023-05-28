F2 Logistics lands La Salle stars Jolina Dela Cruz, Mars Alba

THE Animo spirit is very much alive at the F2 Logistics camp after it signed La Salle duo Mars Alba and Jolina Dela Cruz ahead of the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference.

The Cargo Movers welcomed the UAAP Season 85 Best Setter and Best Outside Spiker on Sunday, just hours after announcing that it had signed the league's Best Opposite Spiker Jovelyn Fernandez from FEU.

Alba and Dela Cruz played a vital role in DLSU's Season 85 championship run where it dethroned National University afor its 12th title in two decades under multi-titled coach Ramil De Jesus, who also built the system of the Cargo Movers.

Alba averaged 15.5 excellent sets and 4.5 points in the Finals series against the Lady Bulldogs to get the nod as the UAAP Season 85 Finals MVP.

Dela Cruz, meanwhile, is making a homecoming of sports after a short stint with the Cargo Movers in 2019 in the now-defunct Philippine SuperLiga.

Alba and Dela Cruz will be reuniting with F2 Logistics head coach Regine Diego, also a former Lady Spiker, who coached the duo in the national youth team in 2017.

The La Salle duo is expected to help the Cargo Movers eclipse its bronze finish in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference once the mid-season tournament unfolds on June 29.