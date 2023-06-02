Sisi Rondina to play for Choco Mucho in PVL comeback

SISI Rondina is finally making her much-awaited debut in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) with Choco Mucho.

The UAAP beach and indoor MVP is set to return to the six-a-side game as a Flying Titan ahead of the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference, the team bared in a teaser released on its social media platforms on Friday.

An official announcement is forthcoming.

The former University of Santo Tomas standout took a four-year indoor volleyball hiatus to focus on beach volleyball, where she represented the Philippines alongside Creamline's Bernadeth Pons and Cignal's Jovelyn Gonzaga - both of whom are also making an indoor comeback.

In her four years repping the flag, she won the 2022 Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Features and two Southeast Asian Games bronze medals in 2019 and 2021.

The 26-year-old outside hitter last saw action in the Taraflex in 2019 with the Petron Blaze Spikers in the now-defunct Philippine SuperLiga, where she won one championship and had one bridesmaid finish. She also previously suited up for Foton Tornadoes - which is also making its debut in the pro league - in 2016.

With Rondina on board, the Flying Titans are hoping to enter the Final Four once the mid-season starts on June 29 after missing the playoffs for three consecutive conferences.

Choco Mucho wrapped the season-opener All-Filipino Conference at seventh place out of a nine-team field.