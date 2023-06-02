Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Bernadeth Pons set for indoor volleyball comeback with Creamline

    by Jillian Velasco
    9 hours ago
    Bernadeth Pons Creamline
    PHOTO: Michele Gumabao

    AFTER nearly a four-year absence, Bernadeth Pons is set to make a comeback in indoor volleyball with the Creamline Cool Smashers.

    Bernadeth Pons suits up for Creamline

    The Cool Smashers welcomed the Far Eastern University standout in snippets from an Instagram story of Michelle Gumabao on Friday.

    Although Pons has been in the lineup of the Cool Smashers since 2022, it will only be this upcoming 2023 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference on June 29 where she is expected to suit up for the defending champions.

    She last played indoor volleyball for the Petron Blaze Spikers in the now-defunct Philippine SuperLiga for over three years until 2019, where she was named the 2nd Best Outside Spiker in the 2016 PSL All-Filipino Conference.

      Since then, Pons has taken a hiatus in the Taraflex action and instead represented the Philippines in beach volleyball. She is known as half of the ‘SiPons’ tandem with Sisi Rondina.

      In her stint in the sand, she won two bronze medals in the Southeast Asian Games in 2019 and 2021.

