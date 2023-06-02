Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Jun 2
    PVL

    Daquis thrilled to reunite with Gonzaga as Cignal's 'dynamic duo'

    by John Mark Garcia
    9 hours ago
    Jovelyn Gonzaga and Rachel Daquis will share the same side of the court again at Cignal.
    PHOTO: PVL photos

    CIGNAL's dynamic duo is back in business.

    Three years since leaving the club, former Army skipper Jovelyn Gonzaga rejoins the HD Spikers for a highly anticipated second stint with attacking partner and close friend Rachel Daquis.

    Daquis on reunion with Jovelyn Gonzaga

    Daquis shared her excitement ahead of the GonzaQuis pair's six-a-side reunion.

    "I'm happy na makakasama ko ulit ang aking dynamic duo [na si Jovelyn Gonzaga]. Can't wait to play with her sa court," the Cignal captain told SPIN.ph.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The 2023 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference will mark her pro league debut with Team Awesome after previously donning the red-and-white from 2017 to 2020 in the now-defunct Philippine Superliga (PSL).

      Gonzaga and Daquis led Cignal to its lone Finals appearance in the 2019 PSL All-Filipino Conference, where they suffered a two-game sweep at the hands of former PSL champs turned PVL contenders F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Jovelyn Gonzaga and Rachel Daquis will share the same side of the court again at Cignal.
      PHOTO: PVL photos

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again