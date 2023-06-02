Daquis thrilled to reunite with Gonzaga as Cignal's 'dynamic duo'

CIGNAL's dynamic duo is back in business.

Three years since leaving the club, former Army skipper Jovelyn Gonzaga rejoins the HD Spikers for a highly anticipated second stint with attacking partner and close friend Rachel Daquis.

Daquis on reunion with Jovelyn Gonzaga

Daquis shared her excitement ahead of the GonzaQuis pair's six-a-side reunion.

PHOTO: marlo cueto

"I'm happy na makakasama ko ulit ang aking dynamic duo [na si Jovelyn Gonzaga]. Can't wait to play with her sa court," the Cignal captain told SPIN.ph.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The 2023 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference will mark her pro league debut with Team Awesome after previously donning the red-and-white from 2017 to 2020 in the now-defunct Philippine Superliga (PSL).

Gonzaga and Daquis led Cignal to its lone Finals appearance in the 2019 PSL All-Filipino Conference, where they suffered a two-game sweep at the hands of former PSL champs turned PVL contenders F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓