Gerflor coach says players' morale low amid 'sandamakmak na problema'

GERFLOR Defenders coach Sammy Acaylar admitted his players' morale is low as problems besetting the Premier Volleyball League club came to light.

“There is a problem. Alam naman niyo ‘yun dahil kumalat siya (sa social media)," said Acaylar on Tuesday after news of a PVL inquiry into allegations of delayed salaries and poor training conditions were followed a three-set loss to F2 Logistics.

"Maybe it’s up to the management to (address that). Ayaw naming pangunahan ang management kundi sabi ko sa kanila, susuporta ako sa inyo basta maalagaan ang players natin,” the veteran coach added.

“Galing din ako dyan eh. Naging coach ako for how many years kaya ayokong ma-dehado ang mga manlalaro ko,” he continued.

Acaylar said he is doing all he could to lift the morale of his players and get them to be at their best amid the mounting problems facing them.

“Mababa ang morale nila. Sino ba namang players na natalo na nga kami, sandamakmak pa ang problema,” the Gerflor coach said.

“I control my players. Lahat ng natutunan ko to motivate all my players, binigay ko sa kanila ngayon para lang hindi maapektuhan kasi sometimes, may mga player na ayaw nang maglaro eh.”

Acaylar said he hopes the issues besetting the team are resolved soon with the help of the league, warning the players are ready to take action if the situation gets worse.

'Kikilos kami'

“Business as usual pa rin. Trabaho muna namin na intindihin (‘yung sitwasyon). In the end, saka kami kikilos at saka kami gagalaw if worse comes to worst,” Acaylar said.

“Hangga’t maaari, dapat ma-solve ‘yung problems at kailangan mayroong solusyon. Kung wala, I told my players na kapag wala talaga, that’s the time na kikilos kami.”

