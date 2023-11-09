PVL probes Gerflor over allegations of delayed salaries, mistreatment

AMID circulating posts from an anonymous PVL player on online social platform Reddit, the league is set to conduct a formal investigation on the Gerflor Defenders.

In a statement on Thursday morning, the league assured that it will conduct a ‘thorough and fair inquiry into the matter.’

Gerflor 'under investigation' for alleged player mistreatment

“Rest assured, (the PVL) is committed to conducting a thorough and fair inquiry into the matter, ensuring that both the team's representatives and the players involved will have an opportunity to be heard.

“We take these matters seriously and will take all necessary steps to ensure the integrity and fairness of our league,” the league said.

Call for help

On Nov. 3, a Reddit post from an anonymous player who was introduced as 'part of a professional volleyball league' listed recurring problems experienced by an unnamed club.

Among key issues identified were the players' delayed salaries, club management spreading rumors about the team, and their unconducive training venue, among others.

A follow-up post five days later delved further into the club's training inadequacies and disclosed the names of their team managers, which led to the identification of the once-undisclosed PVL club.

Former PSL player and volleyball pundit Mela Tunay spoke about the circulating issue on Twitter/X, citing how she was once 'victimized' by the same officials identified in the Reddit post.

"For a team na PUNO NG LOGOS NG SPONSORS ang jersey, nasan ang budget for the players," Tunay said.

"I hope the PVL and GAB look into them cos right before i retired, i and my former teammates were also victimized by THAT person.At madami na talaga yan nabiktima!"

