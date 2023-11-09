F2 Logistics cruises to straight-set win, adds to Gerflor woes

F2 Logistics made short work of a struggling Gerflor side, 25-10, 25-16, 25-14, for its fourth win in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena on Thursday.
Aby Maraño led the Cargo Movers’ emphatic win against the 0-6 (win-loss) Defenders with 10 points on six attacks, two blocks, and two aces.
“It’s a good boost for the team para sa next game with the defending champions (Creamline). Sinabi ko nga sa kanila na ‘this is a good preparation para sa next game and we cannot be complacent,’” said F2 head coach Regine Diego.
“Kailangang respetuhin din talaga ‘yung kalaban, hindi ‘yung depende sa katapat mo ‘yung gagalawin mo. Kailangan dire-diretso lang, walang tigil,” she added.
In a straightforward contest, the ace trio of Maraño, Ara Galang (11 points), and Ivy Lacsina (10 points) led the Cargo Movers to a morale-boosting win before its highly-anticipated showdown with Creamline in five days' time.
F2 scored back-to-back wins for the first time this conference to draw level with Cignal in sixth place at 4-2.
