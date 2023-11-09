F2 Logistics cruises to straight-set win, adds to Gerflor woes

F2 Logistics made short work of a struggling Gerflor side, 25-10, 25-16, 25-14, for its fourth win in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena on Thursday.

Aby Maraño led the Cargo Movers’ emphatic win against the 0-6 (win-loss) Defenders with 10 points on six attacks, two blocks, and two aces.

“It’s a good boost for the team para sa next game with the defending champions (Creamline). Sinabi ko nga sa kanila na ‘this is a good preparation para sa next game and we cannot be complacent,’” said F2 head coach Regine Diego.

PHOTO: PVL

“Kailangang respetuhin din talaga ‘yung kalaban, hindi ‘yung depende sa katapat mo ‘yung gagalawin mo. Kailangan dire-diretso lang, walang tigil,” she added.

In a straightforward contest, the ace trio of Maraño, Ara Galang (11 points), and Ivy Lacsina (10 points) led the Cargo Movers to a morale-boosting win before its highly-anticipated showdown with Creamline in five days' time.

F2 scored back-to-back wins for the first time this conference to draw level with Cignal in sixth place at 4-2.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph