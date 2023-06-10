Pia Ildefonso not returning to Ateneo Blue Eagles, joins Farm Fresh in PVL

AFTER a year off from the Ateneo Blue Eagles, Pia Ildefonso takes the next step in her career with the Farm Fresh Foxies in the Premier Volleyball League.

Pia Ildefonso to join Farm Fresh in PVL

Ildefonso skipped her second season of UAAP eligibility in Season 85 for personal reasons. Ildefonso ultimately decided to forego her college playing years and enter the pro ranks.

After signing former NCAA MVP Mycah Go and head coach Jerry Yee, the Foxies revealed their second player on Saturday.

“This one wants to rediscover her love for volleyball and Farm Fresh is ready to guide her through the process. Together, we will reignite that fire. Welcome your newest Foxy, Pia Ildefonso,” said Farm Fresh on their social media pages.

Farm Fresh will kickstart its PVL campaign in the Invitational Conference on June 27. The team has been drawn into Pool B with Choco Mucho, Cignal Petro Gazz, F2 Logistics, and the returning Foton squad.