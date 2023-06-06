Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Jerry Yee set to coach PVL newcomers Farm Fresh Foxies

    by John Mark Garcia
    1 Hour ago
    Jerry Yee Farm Fresh Foxies
    PHOTO: @FarmFreshFoxies

    PVL newcomers Farm Fresh Foxies will be team No. 3 for champion tactician Jerry Yee.

    Jerry Yee set to coach new PVL team

    The Foxies revealed their newest leader on Tuesday — one who they believe "can build a team from the ground up."

    "Always with fresh ideas how to build (or rebuild) a team from the ground up. The master and the leader of the skulk of Foxies, Jerry Yee is the head coach of club team Farm Fresh," the new PVL club announced.

    Alongside his concurrent women's volleyball coaching stints with Adamson in the UAAP and back-to-back NCAA champs College of St. Benilde, Yee's pro league comeback comes in less than a month's time at the PVL Invitational Conference on June 29.

      His first Farm Fresh player is no stranger to the veteran mentor as former Lady Blazer and Season 97 MVP Mycah Go was recently announced as the team's debut signing.

      Yee previously called the shots for the Petro Gazz Angels in the PVL before returning to the college scene with the Lady Falcons and Lady Blazers.

      PHOTO: @FarmFreshFoxies

