Nash Racela spared of suspension after apologizing for officiating rant

THE UAAP has accepted a formal apology from Adamson coach Nash Racela in light of remarks he made against the officiating in the endgame of the Falcons’ 62-58 loss to Ateneo on Sunday.

The league made the announcement after releasing the fourth-quarter postgame report of that controversial game, showing an “acceptable margin of error, and missed calls were divided equally between both teams.”

Racela was given an opportunity to avoid an outright suspension through a formal apology, which he has already issued to the league.

“If it will do us any good, I apologize for the mere mention of the UAAP in the interview. I guarantee that there was no malice intended, and there was no intention to cast doubt on the integrity of the league,” said Racela in his letter to the UAAP.

With this, Racela will still be on the sidelines for Adamson’s must-win matches against NU (Nov. 15) and UE (Nov. 19), both with implications on the Final Four race.

The fourth-quarter postgame report, which contained comments by the technical committee after a review, said out of six incorrect calls in that stretch, three went against Adamson and three against Ateneo.

