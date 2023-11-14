Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Nov 14
    PVL

    Nash Racela spared of suspension after apologizing for officiating rant

    UAAP admits 3 incorrect calls - three against Adamson and three against Ateneo
    by John Mark Garcia
    4 hours ago
    nash racela
    PHOTO: UAAP

    THE UAAP has accepted a formal apology from Adamson coach Nash Racela in light of remarks he made against the officiating in the endgame of the Falcons’ 62-58 loss to Ateneo on Sunday.

    READ: Racela laments uphill fight as 'UAAP probably wants Ateneo in (Final Four)'

    The league made the announcement after releasing the fourth-quarter postgame report of that controversial game, showing an “acceptable margin of error, and missed calls were divided equally between both teams.”

    Racela was given an opportunity to avoid an outright suspension through a formal apology, which he has already issued to the league.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      “If it will do us any good, I apologize for the mere mention of the UAAP in the interview. I guarantee that there was no malice intended, and there was no intention to cast doubt on the integrity of the league,” said Racela in his letter to the UAAP.

      With this, Racela will still be on the sidelines for Adamson’s must-win matches against NU (Nov. 15) and UE (Nov. 19), both with implications on the Final Four race.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      The fourth-quarter postgame report, which contained comments by the technical committee after a review, said out of six incorrect calls in that stretch, three went against Adamson and three against Ateneo.

      LOOK:
      ateneo adamson postgame report

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: UAAP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again