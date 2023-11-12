Sean Quitevis takes charge as Ateneo defeats Adamson to boost semis bid

ATENEO overcame Adamson, 62-58, to save its Final Four bid in UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.
From scoring just four and allowing Adamson to go on a 17-0 run in the third frame, Ateneo held its ground late, with team captain Sean Quitevis coming up with 12 points and eight rebounds.
The Blue Eagles move to fourth spot with a 6-6 win-loss record as the Falcons slip to fifth at 5-7.
“It’s as tough as it gets. That's the Adamson team, that's the Adamson coaching staff — they just grind you down and they're doing it to everybody. Every time they play, it's a battle and it's never easy against them," said Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin.
“I thought we played a really good first half. I thought we played really smart and tough and it was the kind of game I was hoping for, low scoring, we had the edge. Then the third quarter, I don’t really know what’s going on. Wish I did, but I don’t," he added.
From a nine-point Ateneo lead at the half, Adamson fired back with a staggering 17-0 run — including all of Didap Hanapi's six points in the game, to lead by seven before the final quarter.
A three-point shootout then ensued between Monty Montebon and Jared Brown, but Ateneo went on a 16-6 fourth quarter run to keep Adamson at bay.
Fouls and free throws proved to be a decisive turning point in the final frame, with Adamson already in the penalty just three minutes in (11 to 2) and did not get a single free throw attempt in the home stretch (0 to 15).
The scores:
Ateneo (62) – Quitevis 12, Obasa 10, Ballungay 10, Koon 8, Espinosa 7, Amos 6, Credo 4, Brown 3, Lazaro 2, Celis 0, Chiu 0, Nieto 0.
AdU (58) – Montebon 13, Calisay 9, Erolon 8, Magbuhos 7, Manzano 6, Hanapi 6, Yerro 5, Ramos 2, Ojarikre 2, Barasi 0, Cañete 0, Colonia 0.
Quarterscores: 18-13; 38-29; 42-49; 62-58.
