Racela laments uphill fight as 'UAAP probably wants Ateneo in (Final Four)'

NASH Racela was far from pleased with how the final quarter of Adamson's difficult loss to Ateneo played out.

The Falcons coach made his displeasure known after the game, pointing out that the Blue Eagles had 15 free throw attempts (31 total) and just two fouls against them in the final quarter.

Adamson, in contrast, was slapped with 11 fouls but no free throw attempts (one in the second half, 10 total) given and was already in the penalty just three minutes into the fourth quarter.

"Maybe Ateneo played a ‘great fourth quarter,’ yeah, no?," Racela asked mediamen with a hint of sarcasm.

"But this is something that surprised me. When we were up six points at the end of the third, we got into penalty right away with seven-and-a-half minutes left when we were up six. So, the story of the fourth quarter is 11 to 2 fouls. Ateneo got 15 free throws, we got nothing," he added.

Racela described such developments as 'saddening,' saying it 'took away a lot' from the Falcons.

"That’s the sad part — they’re taking away a lot from our players. I’d like to credit Ateneo for that game. Maybe they made great ‘adjustments’ in the fourth quarter, ‘di ba?

PHOTO: UAAP

"But what’s the real story? It’s hard, guys. It’s hard," Racela said while showing a piece of paper with the fourth quarter fouling and free throw statistics.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In the midst of an impassioned rant after a Final Four-denting defeat, Racela lobbied a humble wish for his wards to be given a 'fair chance.'

"Now I know how UE felt when they complained when Ateneo got 30+ free throws against them before. But now, sa’min the timing, fourth quarter. In three quarters, (Ateneo) had only 16. All of a sudden sa fourth (quarter), they get 15.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

"It’s hard. Kawawa naman ‘yung mga bata. Coaches, sanay na kami diyan kasi wherever we go, it still happens," said Racela.

"Just give these kids a chance. Midterms nga this week eh. They have to go to school to take their exams, study, practice. That’s the kind of schedule that we have. At least man lang, give them a fair chance," he added.

'Even before the start of the season, we're already out'

Racela finished off his rant with bold remarks, citing how fans and 'probably' even the league, would prefer Ateneo in the Final Four.

"I know they (fans) like Ateneo to make it to the Final Four. I don’t know how many percentage, malaki, majority. The UAAP probably wants them (Ateneo), a lot of people want them to go in," Racela said.

This is why Racela made sure to put his players in the best headspace to understand the tall order of securing a semis spot this season.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Sabi ko nga sa team after the game, the sad reality is even before the start of the season, we’re already out of the Final Four. So it will take more from you guys if you want to enter (the Final Four)," Racela said.

"I like my players because they’re doing their part. It’s not perfect, but they’re fighting and they’re developing grit. Every game, they give themselves a chance. I hope the others also give them a chance because they deserve it.

"Nothing is given for free but if you give it to others for free, it’s not fair."

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph