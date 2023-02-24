When it rains, it pours for Mich Morente

AFTER barely seeing action for any team in the season-ending conference of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League, Mich Morente is finally getting the spotlight she rightfully deserves this 2023 season.

Mich Morente cotinues to embrace spotlight

Just within a week after earning her bachelor's degree from De La Salle University, Morente continued to rack up momentous feats by bringing the PLDT High Speed Hitters on top of the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

The former Ateneo Lady Eagle was PLDT's key to closing the three-hour five-set match against the Petro Gazz Angels with a 21-25, 31-29, 25-21, 21-25, 15-13 victory on Thursday night.

Morente, who struggled in the first two sets, exploded in the third and fourth frames before delivering the game-winning crosscourt hit in the decider for her 18th attack point. The former Lady Trooper finished with 21 points along with 15 digs.

"As you can see sa first part ng game, hindi naman ako ganon nag contribute sa points eh. May mga times na hindi ako makapalo or naba-block ako. Iniisip ko depensa, receive and when I go in the front then I try to deliver," she said.

"Onti onti kong kinukuha yung kumpyansa ko throughout the game."

Despite delivering back-to-back superb performances that put PLDT in a four-way tie with Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics, and defending champion Creamline at the top of the standings, Morente still deflected the credit to her teammates.

"Syempre hindi ko magagawa yun without my teammates especially yung last set kay Kat [Arado]. It means a lot to me na nagtiwala siya na mapatay ko yung bola," she said.

"It really is a teamwork. Sabi nga namin ni coach, tiyaga sipag at gawa yun yung kailangan namin sa loob ng court para manalo."

The High Speed Hitters return to action on Tuesday when they face Akari at PhilSports Arena.