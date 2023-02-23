PLDT pulls off brave PVL comeback against Petro Gazz

PLDT pulled off a thrilling 21-25, 31-29, 25-21, 21-25, 15-13 come-from-behind victory over Petro Gazz in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference on Thursday at FilOil EcoOil Centre.

After losing a five-set heartbreaker to F2 Logistics in their conference debut, the High Speed Hitters moved into a four-way tie at the top with Chery Tiggo, defending champion Creamline, and the Cargo Movers at 3-1.

Mich Morente capped the second five-setter of the day with the game-winning crosscourt hit to finish with 21 points on 18 attacks, two blocks, an ace as well as 15 digs.

Mean Mendrez matched Morente's numbers with 18 attacks for a 21-point performance, while Jovie Prado stood out on offense and defense with 15 markers and 13 receptions.

"Sabi ko kanina, parang nangyari dun sa F2. Kung hindi namin makuha agad, dadaanin sa tyaga at character sa fifth set ulit," PLDT coach Rald Ricafort said of the High Speed Hitters, who failed to put the game away in the fourth set but kept their composure in the decider.

The High Speed Hitters showed why they are the league leaders in the digging and receiving department, thanks to Kath Arado who swept the taraflex with 40 digs and 20 receptions. This enabled PLDT to gain a 2-1 lead after dropping the first set to the Angels, 21-25.

Petro Gazz, meanwhile, tallied the new conference-high 14 kill blocks to keep its bid alive and force a decider.

But the Angels fell short of a comeback in a back-and-forth fifth set as they lacked offensive power at the end, tallying only 63 attacks against the High Speed Hitters' 74.

MJ Phillips dropped 24 points on 18 attacks and conference-high six blocks in her first start since recovering from a shoulder injury. Aiza Maizo-Pontillas chipped in 19 while Gretchel Soltones had 17 markers and 16 digs.

The Angels dropped to 2-2 along with the Choco Mucho Flying Titans.