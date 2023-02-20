Mich Morente earns college degree at La Salle

AFTER a long, trying college journey, Mich Morente finally earned her bachelor's degree in Psychology from De La Salle University on Saturday.

"4 years in ADMU, 5 years in DLSU, total of 9 years in college and I still made it," Morente said as she shared photos of her graduation in an Instagram post.

The veteran opposite hitter shared the rollercoaster ride she went through in the last nine years as a college student and expressed her gratitude to the people who helped her reach this milestone.

"Madami-dami tayong napagdaanan — from na-kick out dahil sa grades sa ADMU, transferred to DLSU, pero eto tayo ngayon, graduate na. Transferring from one [rival] school to another is a whole other level of difficulty ... pero that didn't stop me from finishing my degree."

"It may have taken me a long time to finish my degree but sabi nga nila, it's better late than never. Many people doubted, a few people believed."

Morente's friends in volleyball and fellow Lasallian student-athletes congratulated the ace spiker for her latest feat.

Morente also shared a photo with multi-titled mentor Ramil de Jesus, who has indefinitely relinquished coaching duties with the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers and DLSU Lady Spikers for undisclosed reasons.

With two UAAP titles under her belt as a Blue Eagle, Morente moved to Taft in 2017 but never got to suit up as a Lady Spiker. Instead, she went straight to the pro ranks on the same year and played for de Jesus at F2 Logistics.

Her focus now shifts to reloading PLDT's title charge in the PVL All-Filipino Conference.