Meneses, Alyssa talk about Tots Carlos' absence from Creamline game

TWO-TIME Premier Volleyball League MVP Tots Carlos left Creamline fans both surprised and dismayed on Thursday after sitting out the Cool Smashers' Reinforced Conference debut against PLDT.

Sought for an explanation, Creamline hea d coach Sherwin Meneses said Carlos wan't feeling well but declined to go into details.

"Medyo rest lang si Tots ngayon... Medyo may karamdaman lang ng konti," Meneses said as after Creamline dispatched PLDT in four sets to start its grand slam bid on a high note.

Asked to expound, Meneses clarified it was not a 'total injury' for the three-time PVL Best Opposite Spiker, but rather, they are merely heeding the advice of the team's physical therapist to allow Carlos to rest and recover.

"Hindi naman injury, rest lang talaga," he said.

Even Creamline team captain weighed in: "'Yun yung advice ng doctor and PTs - to rest [her]."

Missing the University of the Philippines standout was not a problem for the Cool Smashers who still flaunted their explosive offense even without their top scoring option.

At the frontline were Turkish import Yeliz Basa as opposite hitter, Valdez as the outside hitter and Ced Domingo in the middle - and all produced team-high 17 points each.

Jema Galanza also reached double figures in scoring with 13 points.

Carlos is expected to suit up for the Cool Smashers when they face defending champions Petro Gazz (1-0) on Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., at PhilSports Arena.

"Alam ko naman gusto niya ring maglaro... pero fit to play siya siguro next game," Meneses said.'

After winning the 2022 Open and Invitational Conference, Creamline is a championship away from a historic grand slam.

