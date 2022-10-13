Alyssa Valdez gives fans plenty to cheer about in rousing comeback

ALYSSA Valdez was excited to be back for Creamline in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

Well, Alyssa looked like she never left.

"It was my first time to miss a lot of tournaments this year so I was really happy to get back and it's just so nice to be back getting the win also," said Valdez at the end of the Cool Smashers' 5-22, 25-18, 26-28, 25-22 opening victory over PLDT.

This was Valdez's first game since the PVL Invitational finals in August as she missed the Cool Smashers' international campaigns as the Philippine representative due to a bout with dengue.

The former Ateneo star, however, looked like sge never missed a step as she posted triple-double numbers of 17 points, 13 digs and 13 receptions to the delight of 5,200 fans at the PhilSports Arena onThursday.



Valdez also got plenty of help on offense against PLDT as Turkish import Yeliz Basa and Ced Domingo contributed 17 points apiece while Jema Galanza added 13 markers in the rousing conference debut.

"Kinikilabutan talaga ako as in goosebumps talaga every shout ng mga fans 'pag nakaka-point yung mga teammates ko," Valdez said.

The grand slam-seeking Cool Smashers will be looking for a fitting follow-up when they take on Petro Gazz on Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., at PhilSports Arena.

