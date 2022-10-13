Creamline dispatches PLDT in four sets in impressive PVL debut

CREAMLINE opened its grand slam bid with a hard-earned 25-22, 25-18, 26-28, 25-22 victory over PLDT in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference on Thursday at the PhilSports Arena.

Alyssa Valdez delivered on both ends in her comeback for the Cool Smashers since the PVL Invitational Finals in early August, completing a triple double with her 17 points, 13 receptions and 13 digs.

PHOTO: PVL

Ced Domingo earned the Player of the Game honors with her 17-point output highlighted by her back-to-back match points after the Cool Smashers wasted an opportunity to put away the High Speed Hitters in straight sets.

"Yung PLDT talagang sobrang nag-prepare din sila. Maganda yung scouting nila sa game namin, naka-adjust sila sa third set. Tapos yung breaks of the game sa bandang dulo, hindi napunta sa amin," said Creamine coach Sherwin Meneses.

The game looked all but over before the High Speed Hitters started strong in the third set, leading Creamline 9-13.

Creamline's Turkish import Yeliz Basa sparked a 6-1 run that enabled the Cool Smashers to overtake PLDT, 15-14. She finished with 17 points, all on attacks.

It was a back-and-forth battle from there marked by 10 deadlocks before PLDT stole the third set, 26-28.

Creamline recovers

The Cool Smashers, however, regained their bearings just in time to end the match in four, dominating the High Speed Hitters offensively with 21 attacks to 13.

Jema Galanza finished with 13 points for the Cool Smashers, who were without two-time MVP Tots Carlos due to an undisclosed injury. She is expected to return next week.

PLDT import Elena Samoilenko continued her explosive performance with a game-high 24 points and 17 receptions in a losing effort.

