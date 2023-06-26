Jaja Santiago's return bolsters Chery Tiggo title bid in PVL

JAJA Santiago is set to go full throttle with the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference.

Back in May, Santiago rejoined Chery Tiggo and was expected to be "sharing her professional knowledge and experience with the team during training."

The long-awaited reunion came after Santiago racked up the Best Blocker and Fair Play honors for Japanese club Ageo Medics on top of the 2021 V.Cup title and 2020 V.League Division 1 bronze medal in her triumphant international stint.

Since capturing conference and Finals MVP awards and a maiden title in the PVL's first conference as a pro league in 2021, the decorated middle blocker is back to write the next chapter in her local volleyball career.

Alongside the 16-woman roster reveal is the confirmation of champion coach Aaron Velez' return at the helm of the club together with former Army tactician Kungfu Reyes and Erickson Ramos as his deputies.

Santiago is set to boost the squad's attack line with team captain and fellow ex-PVL MVP Mylene Paat. The Crossovers will also parade five key signings in college standouts Eya Laure, Cess Robles, Imee Hernandez, Jen Nierva, and Joyme Cagande.

Chery Tiggo begins its title bid in the PVL's midseason tilt on Tuesday against defending champion Creamline, 6:30 p.m. at the FilOil EcoOil Arena.