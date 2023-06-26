Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Jun 26
    PVL

    Jaja Santiago's return bolsters Chery Tiggo title bid in PVL

    by John Mark Garcia
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    Jaja Santiago will return to action for the Chery Tiggo Crossovers.
    PHOTO: PVL, Chery Tiggo Crossovers

    JAJA Santiago is set to go full throttle with the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference.

    READ: Jaja Santiago is back, but is a PVL return on the cards?

    Back in May, Santiago rejoined Chery Tiggo and was expected to be "sharing her professional knowledge and experience with the team during training."

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    The long-awaited reunion came after Santiago racked up the Best Blocker and Fair Play honors for Japanese club Ageo Medics on top of the 2021 V.Cup title and 2020 V.League Division 1 bronze medal in her triumphant international stint.

    Since capturing conference and Finals MVP awards and a maiden title in the PVL's first conference as a pro league in 2021, the decorated middle blocker is back to write the next chapter in her local volleyball career.

    Jaja Santiago Ageo Medics Japan V.League

    Watch Now

    Alongside the 16-woman roster reveal is the confirmation of champion coach Aaron Velez' return at the helm of the club together with former Army tactician Kungfu Reyes and Erickson Ramos as his deputies.

    Santiago is set to boost the squad's attack line with team captain and fellow ex-PVL MVP Mylene Paat. The Crossovers will also parade five key signings in college standouts Eya Laure, Cess Robles, Imee Hernandez, Jen Nierva, and Joyme Cagande.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Chery Tiggo begins its title bid in the PVL's midseason tilt on Tuesday against defending champion Creamline, 6:30 p.m. at the FilOil EcoOil Arena.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Jaja Santiago will return to action for the Chery Tiggo Crossovers.
      PHOTO: PVL, Chery Tiggo Crossovers

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again