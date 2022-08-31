Valdez overcomes complications from dengue, now on the road to full recovery

Health And Fitness

ON AUGUST 19, the Philippine National Volleyball Federation announced that Alyssa Valdez would be unable to play in the Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup for Women because of dengue.

In an Instagram post posted this morning, August 31, Valdez detailed the agony she went through because of the disease.

“The first few days were so bad — Had a high fever, body pain, and headache,” she related. “I [w]asn’t able to eat and drink anything.”

Complications set in after a week. Even as her fever went down, her liver became inflamed. She was hospitalized, and doctors thought she needed a transfusion of blood.

Alyssa Valdez narrates dengue experience

“Waited for all the lab results and thankfully my doctors decided not to push through with the transfusion,” she said. “Thank God everything slowly got better!”

Valdez said that she’s waiting for a final lab result before she gets the all clear to go home.

She assured fans that she is “on the road to a full recovery.”

At the AVC, the Philippine team ended up finishing sixth — their best so far in the regional meet. In their final match, they bowed down to Chinese Taipei, 26-28, 21-25, 21-25, on Monday night.

