Long wait worth it as Permentilla delivers in first start since ACL injury

IT took nearly four years of waiting on the sidelines before Chiara Permentilla returned to action due to an ACL injury.

And on Tuesday night, the former Adamson University standout finally had her time to shine in Akari's first victory in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

"It feels good to be back on the court," said Permentilla after helping the Power Chargers jump to the winning column with a 25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 19-25 triumph over the Army-Black Mamba Lady Troopers.

"I fought for this. It's been so long. Talagang pinagtrabahuhan ko makabalik and I'm very, very happy and I'm proud of myself."

Permentilla suffered an ACL injury in 2019 during her stint with the Marinerang Pilipinas in the Philippine Superliga. She then made her comeback in the taraflex after signing with the Power Chargers early this year.

The 5-foot-7 outside hitter, who had not been part of the 14-woman lineup in Akari's debut game against Choco Mucho, delivered in her first starting game for the Power Chargers.

After scoring a total of seven points against F2 Logistics and Cignal, Permentilla nearly registered triple-double numbers of 13 points off 13 attacks to go along with 10 receptions and eight digs against the Lady Troopers.

"I went through a long journey, a long process. At first, I was in the sidelines and then onti-onting nakabalik ako sa court, na-lineup and ngayon, nakakalaro na ulit," she said.

Akari go-to scorer Dindin Santiago-Manabat also lauded Permentilla's effort to regain her old shape.

"Sobrang proud ako kay Chiara kasi na-experience ko rin ma-ACL [injury] so nakita ko yung pag dodouble time niya and yung hindi siya sumusuko," she said.

"Nauuna siya mag rehab samin eh.. so dun pa lang makikita mo na 'di niya pinapabayaan and alam ko na yung confidence niya bumabalik na."

The Power Chargers are looking to score their second victory when they face streaking PLDT High Speed Hitters on Feb. 28, Tuesday, at PhilSports Arena.