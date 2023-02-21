Akari finally ends winless slump in PVL at expense of Army

AKARI dominated Army-Black Mamba, 18-25, 19-25, 25-23, 19-25 for its first win in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena.

The Power Chargers rode a fine performance from veteran Dindin Santiago-Manabat, who capped a 23-point afternoon with the game-winning ace.

While Akari improved to 1-3 (win-loss), the Lady Troopers dropped to the bottom of the standings with a third straight loss - and 16th in a row dating back to the 2022 PVL Invitational Conference eliminations.