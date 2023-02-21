Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Tue, Feb 21
    PVL

    Akari finally ends winless slump in PVL at expense of Army

    by Jillian Velasco
    Just now
    Akari vs Army PVL
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    AKARI dominated Army-Black Mamba, 18-25, 19-25, 25-23, 19-25 for its first win in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena.

    The Power Chargers rode a fine performance from veteran Dindin Santiago-Manabat, who capped a 23-point afternoon with the game-winning ace.

    While Akari improved to 1-3 (win-loss), the Lady Troopers dropped to the bottom of the standings with a third straight loss - and 16th in a row dating back to the 2022 PVL Invitational Conference eliminations.

    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

