Alyssa gets timely reminder as she celebrates birthday on another gameday

ALYSSA Valdez celebrated her 30th birthday in a way that couldn’t be any better — leading Creamline to its second straight victory in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference on Thursday.

And on her 30th year of existence, the three-time PVL MVP felt sentimental as she looked back on the people who helped her be the Phenom she is while playing on the same place that launched her to stardom.

“Most of the time din laging may game ang birthday ko. It's always a reminder for me kung bakit ako naglalaro, kung ano yung reason kung bakit ako nandito sa kinakatayuan ko ngayon,” Valdez said.

That’s why Creamline’s 25-18, 25-11, 25-12 victory only became sweeter for the Cool Smashers’ captain who is returning to volleyball action after a seven-month hiatus – the longest in her sports career – to recover from a right knee injury she sustained in December. She capped her birthday with four points in two sets of playing.

The former national team captain also expressed her gratitude to over 2,000 spectators at FilOil Arena who watched and celebrated with her, as well as the teams who have been with her in her two decades of volleyball career.

“It’s because of the volleyball fans, the volleyball community and my teammates as well and all the teams na napuntahan ko. It's a great way to celebrate my birthday all the time,” she said.

Defending champion Creamline opened its title defense with a straight-sets rout of new-look Chery Tiggo in Valdez’s comeback on Tuesday, before scoring its second win two days later at the expense of rookie team Gerflor Defenders.

The PVL will have a 10-day break starting on July 2 to give way for the Volleyball Nations League, giving all teams a breather in the short and packed mid-season tournament.

Valdez and the rest of the Cool Smashers return to action on July 13 to face PLDT High Speed Hitters at PhilSports Arena.