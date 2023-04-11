Kath Arado begs off from PH volleyball team to 2023 SEA Games

REIGNING Premier Volleyball League Best Libero Kath Arado will no longer suit up for the national team in the upcoming 32nd Southeast Asian Games in May.

Arado begged off from national team duties to recover from injuries she sustained in the last 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference where PLDT placed fourth, Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) chairman Tony Boy Liao confirmed to SPIN.ph.

The High Speed Hitters libero will be replaced by Akari libero Bang Pineda who will see action in her first SEA Games.

The development came just a few days before the squad leaves for Japan for a 15-day training camp in preparation for the biennial meet.

The Philippines, led by team captain Alyssa Valdez, has been drawn to Pool B along with Cambodia, Singapore and 2021 silver medalist Vietnam.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Also included in the 14-woman roster are Creamline Cool Smashers Jia Morado-De Guzman, Celine Domingo, Jema Galanza, Kyla Atienza, Michele Gumabao and reigning PVL MVP Tots Carlos.

Rounding out the squad are Dell Palomata of PLDT, first timers Gel Cayuna and Glaudine Troncoso of Cignal, Chery Nunag and Kat Tolentino of Choco Mucho, and Mylene Paat of Chery Tiggo.