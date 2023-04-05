PH spikers grouped with Vietnam and Co. in SEA Games. Men's team missing

THE Alyssa Valdez-led Philippine women’s volleyball team will have a better chance to advance in the playoffs after avoiding regional powerhouses in the group stage in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in May.

SEA Games volleyball pool draw

The squad is drawn to Pool B alongside Cambodia, Singapore and 2021 SEA Games silver medalist Vietnam which is bannered by veteran Trần Thị Thanh Thúy.

Reigning and 16-time champion Thailand and bronze medalist Indonesia are grouped in Pool A along with Myanmar and Malaysia.

The Philippine women’s squad, mostly composed of 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference champions Creamline, has began its training at Rizal Memorial Centre and in PhilSports Arena.

The squad will fly to Japan for a training camp from April 13 to 28.

The women’s competition is slated to start on May 3 at Morodok Techo Elephant Hall.

On the men’s side, the Philippine team was not included in the draw released by the Cambodia SEA Games management.

Drawn in Pool A are Indonesia, Cambodia and Singapore while Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Myanmar compose Pool B.

Spin.ph has reached out to Philippine National Volleyball Federation, but has yet to get a response.