SEAG re-draw saves day for men's volleyball team after POC oversight

AN oversight from the Philippine Olympic Committee led to the non-inclusion of the Philippine men's volleyball team in the 32 Southeast Asian Games draw held on Monday in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The country's entry by names inadvertently overlooked men's volleyball during the submission deadline in February, resulting in the exclusion of the Philippines from the men's volleyball competition, the POC admitted.

Fortunately, the Philippines will now be able to play in the Cambodia SEA Games in May after the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (CAMSOC) agreed to a re-draw for the men’s volleyball competition.

“The POC [Philippine Olympic Committee] would like to thank the top officials of the CAMSOC and the president of the Cambodia volleyball federation for heeding out request for a re-draw,” said POC president Rep. Bambol Tolentino after receiving an official communication via email from CAMSOC on Maundy Thursday.

Tolentino said that secretary-general and CEO HE Chamroeun accepted the POC oversight and convinced the CAMSOC to conduct the re-draw.

“The POC all this while wanted to enter the team, but there was an oversight that resulted in late/no entry,” Chamroeun said in his message to Tolentino. “Since the competition has not started at this early stage, the spirit of our special SEAG friendship, we should allow the entry.”

Five SEA Games countries, including the Philippines, have already agreed to hold the re-draw for the men's competition, Philippine National Volleyball Federation president Tats Suzara said.

“To name some, we have Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, and Vietnam supporting us,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Thailand, according to Suzara, also supported the re-draw through efforts made by Tolentino.