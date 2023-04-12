Bang Pineda glad to reunite with coach Jorge, Paat, Galanza in PH team

BANG Pineda is more than thrilled to finally fly the flag in the international stage.

The 32-year-old Akari libero has been tapped to fill the spot of Kath Arado who begged off from national team duties to recover from the injuries she sustained in PLDT's run in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

"It’s a huge honor to play for the flag but at the same time malaking responsibility," Pineda said after learning about his inclusion in the national pool for the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games next month.

"Big shoes to fill in din because alam naman natin how good Kath Arado is."

Pineda was the fourth best digger in the PVL at the end of the All-Filipino Conference elimination round, averaging 4.77 excellent digs per set, followed by Creamline's libero Kyla Atienza who will be her counterpart in the national team.

The former Adamson standout will be in familiar territory under national coach Jorge Souza de Brito, who is also her coach at Akari.

"One advantage is I’ve been playing under coach Jorge in Akari for a few months now so may familiarity na sa system," she shared.

Pineda will reunite with former Lady Falcons Jema Galanza and Mylene Paat — the first time since playing together for Adamson in UAAP Season 76.

The Akari defense specialist will join the team's 15-day training camp in Japan from April 13 to 28.

"I’ll do my best and contribute what I can to help the team win. We’ll be training in Japan for the next couple of weeks so hopefully maka-build na ng chemistry with the team during that short period," she said.

The Philippines was drawn to Pool B alongside Cambodia, Singapore and 2021 SEA Games silver medalist Vietnam which is bannered by veteran Trần Thị Thanh Thúy.

The women’s competition is slated to start on May 3 at Morodok Techo Elephant Hall, Cambodia.