Ced Domingo still part of PH women's volleyball team to SEAG

CED Domingo is still part of the national team set to compete in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) chairman Tony Boy Liao confirmed to Spin.ph.

This comes after speculations rose from a photo posted on social media where the 5-foot-9 middle blocker was absent.

Liao said that Domingo missed the photo shoot on Monday due to a family emergency.

The former Far Eastern University standout was present in the team’s training just before the Holy Week break.

The 2022 PVL Invitational Conference Finals MVP is one of the seven Creamline Cool Smashers in the 14-woman lineup led by team captain Alyssa Valdez. This will be Domingo’s first-ever SEA Games stint.

Meanwhile, reigning PVL best libero Kath Arado has pulled out from the national team due to injuries. She will be replaced by Akari libero Bang Pineda.

The squad has a 15-day training camp in Japan from April 13 to 28 in preparation for the Cambodia SEA Games slated on May 3.

Philippines has been drawn to play in Pool B with Cambodia, Singapore and 2021 silver medalist Vietnam.