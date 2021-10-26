News you need to know: Phantom foul ref dropped, Troy update and more

Ghost foul

Videos show Brian Heruela never touched Paul Lee

THE controversial Game Three of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals was the last for the referee that blew the whistle on a foul that never was — at least for the title series.

The game official blew the whistle as TNT’s Brian Heruela raised an arm in front of a shooting Magnolia’s Paul Lee.

It was still very early in the game, but a crucial moment in a controversial and highly physical game that later saw Troy Rosario get injured.

The referee will not be suiting up in the remaining games of the championship. TNT leads the series 2-1.

The four officials who worked the game were Peter Balao, Sherwin Pineda, Janine Nicandro, and Kenny Hallig.

Troy return doubtful

Troy Rosario could be out for the series. PHOTO: PBA Images

TROY Rosario suffered spinal shock and may need surgery to repair a dislocated finger sustained in a bad fall in Game Three of the PBA Philppine Cup Finals.

The spine injury left Rosario with just 70 percent sensation on his left leg, according to the team, and the forward could miss the rest of the series.

Rosario was going for a basket in the third period when he was bumped by Magnolia’s Jackson Corpuz.

“We’re waiting for more results from MRI and ortho consultation,” said TnT team manager Gabby Cui.

Corpuz was assessed a flagrant foul penalty 1 for the infraction, and ejected from the game having been called for a technical foul earlier.

Spitting incident

Poy Erram has yet to identify the player he accuses of unsportsmanlike conduct. PHOTO: PBA Images



LACK of evidence in Poy Erram’s allegations of unsportsmanlike behavior against a Magnolia player is keeping the case from moving forward.

There remains no video to support Erram’s claim that a Hotshots team member hurt TNT players on purpose and spat on the face of one of his teammates.

Erram did not identify he player in the Instagram post.

The league has yet to say whether it intends to summon Erram on the matter.

Caloy Yulo incentive issue

Caloy Yulo has earned medals in three straight world gymnastics meets in four years.

THE Philippine Sports Commission said Caloy Yulo will be given an incentive despite some issues with the incentives guidelines.

The national athlete incentives program stipulates world-level competition to be biennial. Under the guidelines, a Filipino champion in a biennial world meet gets P1 million and a runner-up finish nets the athlete P500,000.

Yulo has actually earned medals in three straight gymnastics world championships in a span of four years.

He had received an incentive of P1 million for his gold medal in 2019 and P250,000 for his bronze medal in 2018.

The PSC says it is evaluating the amount Yulo will be receiving

No world gymnastics championship was held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

