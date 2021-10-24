MVP hits out at Game 3 calls: 'Worst officiating I've seen'

MANNY V. Pangilinan expressed his disappointment over the officiating of Game 3 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals between TnT and Magnolia.

The TnT team owner made his thoughts known on his official Twitter account shortly before the end of Sunday’s match which the Tropang GIGA lost, 106-98.

“Worst officiating by far tonight I’ve seen,” wrote Pangilinan.

Fans who responded to Pangilinan’s tweet mostly cited a foul called on TnT guard Brian Heruela. Video replays showed Heruela barely touched Paul Lee in the disputed play in the second quarter.

Game 3 was without a doubt the most physical in the best-of-seven series by far and it led to Troy Rosario being sent to the hospital after sustaining a dislocated left pinkie finger.

TNT staff attend to a fallen Troy Rosario in Game 3. PHOTO: PBA Images

The incident happened at the 3:02 mark of the third when Rosario landed hard on the floor after a flagrant foul penalty one called on Jackson Corpuz.

Corpuz was ejected since he already committed a technical foul early in the game.

Despite the loss, TNT still holds a 2-1 lead in the finals series following two lopsided wins, thanks to the offensive brilliance of rookie Mikey Williams.

