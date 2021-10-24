Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Oct 24
    PBA

    MVP hits out at Game 3 calls: 'Worst officiating I've seen'

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    TnT forward Troy Rosario grimaces in pain on the floor after a flagrant foul called on Magnolia forward Jackson Corpuz.
    TnT forward Troy Rosario grimaces in pain on the floor after a flagrant foul called on Magnolia forward Jackson Corpuz.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    MANNY V. Pangilinan expressed his disappointment over the officiating of Game 3 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals between TnT and Magnolia.

    The TnT team owner made his thoughts known on his official Twitter account shortly before the end of Sunday’s match which the Tropang GIGA lost, 106-98.

    “Worst officiating by far tonight I’ve seen,” wrote Pangilinan.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Fans who responded to Pangilinan’s tweet mostly cited a foul called on TnT guard Brian Heruela. Video replays showed Heruela barely touched Paul Lee in the disputed play in the second quarter.

    Game 3 was without a doubt the most physical in the best-of-seven series by far and it led to Troy Rosario being sent to the hospital after sustaining a dislocated left pinkie finger.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    TNT staff attend to a fallen Troy Rosario in Game 3.

    Continue reading below ↓

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    The incident happened at the 3:02 mark of the third when Rosario landed hard on the floor after a flagrant foul penalty one called on Jackson Corpuz.

    Corpuz was ejected since he already committed a technical foul early in the game.

    Despite the loss, TNT still holds a 2-1 lead in the finals series following two lopsided wins, thanks to the offensive brilliance of rookie Mikey Williams.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      TnT forward Troy Rosario grimaces in pain on the floor after a flagrant foul called on Magnolia forward Jackson Corpuz.
      PHOTO: PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again