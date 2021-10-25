Jackson Corpuz to be summoned by PBA; Game 3 officiating under review

LIKE any of its games, be it in the eliminations or finals, the PBA will be reviewing the heated Game 3 of the Philippine Cup finals between Magnolia and TnT Tropang Giga.

Deputy Commissioner Eric Castro said that has been the practice of the league — games are regularly reviewed the day after, whether officiating was questionable or not.

At the same time, Magnolia forward Jackson Corpuz will be summoned on Monday following his tackle on an airborne Troy Rosario that resulted in a dislocated finger for the Tropang Giga big man.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Like all calls, we will review it further (today),” said Castro from the PBA bubble in Bacolor, Pampanga.

“And like all players, we will summon him (Corpuz).”

Magnolia won Sunday’s game, 106-98, marred by physical plays, inconsistent officiating, and a reported spitting incident that had officials of both teams exchanging heated words from the sidelines.

TNT was without key player Troy Rosario for a big part of the game.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

No less than TnT team owner Manny V. Pangilinan went on social media minutes before the end of the game at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym, and labelled it as the ‘worst officiating by far tonight I’ve seen.’

TnT big man Poy Erram also ranted on social media and claimed some players were ‘hurting on purpose’, while claiming a Magnolia player, who he did not identify, spit on an opposing player's face.

Apparently, the spitting incident happened during the commotion that followed Corpuz’s bump on Rosario at the 3:02 mark of the third period.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The 29-year-old Tropang Giga had a bad fall and was left with a dislocated finger. He was brought to the hospital afterwards and did not finish the game.

Corpuz was assessed a flagrant foul penalty 1, but was ejected from the game owing to a technical foul assessed on him earlier.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.