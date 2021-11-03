News you need to know: PBA import updates and more

Meralco taps Shabazz Muhammad

Shabazz Muhammad is set to play in the PBA after a stints in the CBA. PHOTO: AP

THE Meralco Bolts are tapping NBA veteran Shabazz Muhammad for the planned PBA Reinforced Conference.

The league is planning a late-November opener, and Bolts regular import Allen Durham is still playing for the Ryukyu Golden Kings in the Japan B. League,

Muhammad was picked 14th overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2013 NBA Draft before being sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he played for five years, with a brief assignment to the NBA Developmental League.

He also played for the Milwaukee Bucks before playing in the Chinese Basketball Association.

Durham played for the Bolts in four straight Governors Cups from 2016.

Balik-PBA

Olu Ashaolu returns to the PBA.

FORMER NBA player and TNT import KJ McDaniels is set to see action for NLEX in the planned second conference of the PBA.

A height limit of 6 feet 6 inches has been set for PBA imports in the tournament expected to launch in md-November.

Former NLEX Road Warriors import Olu Ashaolu has been tapped by the Alaska Aces.

Henry Walker, who led Blackwater to playoff appearances in the 2017 and 2018 Governors Cup, is set to join Rain or Shine.

San Miguel, meanwhile, is getting former Phoenix import Brandon Brown.

Paul Harris, who won with TNT in the 2011 Commissioner's Cup and later suited up for Barangay Ginebra, is set to see action for Phoenix this time.

Former Best Import Mike Harris has committed to Magnolia.

TNT eyes two-conference sweep

McKenzie Moore rejoins TNT. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

AFTER topping the PBA Philippine Cup, TNT is looking to make it a season sweep and is bringing in McKenzie Moore.

A 6-foot-6 guard from of Sta. Rosa, California, Moore played for TnT in the 2019 East Asia Super League (EASL) under Mark Dickel.

He has also played alongside Mikey Williams with Mighty Sports in the 2019 Jones Cup in Taiwan.

McKenzie was New Zealand NBL MVP in 2016 and is coming off a stint in the Israeli Basketball Premier Basketball League.

