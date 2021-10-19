Allen Durham unlikely to join Meralco in PBA second conference

WHILE Barangay Ginebra is bent on bringing back Justine Brownlee for the PBA’s import-laden conference, the same can’t be said of Meralco’s resident import.

Coach Norman Black doesn’t see long-time import Allen Durham returning for another tour of duty with the franchise in the league’s second conference tentatively set to start mid-November.

“Allen Durham is currently playing in Japan, so his availability is question mark,” said the Meralco mentor.

Durham, 33, and a three-time PBA Best Import awardee, is with the Ryukyu Golden Kings in the Japan B.League, where he averages 11.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists as a starter for the team.

A 6-foot-6 workhorse, Durham reinforced the Bolts four straight seasons in the Governors Cup from 2016 to 2019 and leading the franchise to a semifinals stint each time, including three runner-up finishes opposite Brownlee and the Kings in 2016, 2017, and 2019.

Allen Durham is under contract with the Ryukyu Golden Kings in the Japan B.League

Durham initially suited up for Barako Bull in the 2014 Governors Cup before finding a home at Meralco.

His unavailability now has Meralco looking for other import prospects to bolster a team that made the semifinals of the Philippine Cup for the second straight season. The Bolts lost to the Magnolia Hotshots in six games.

“We are trying to finalize a new import for this conference,” added Black. “Nothing is final yet as we’re awating for the go-signal from the PBA.”

The league imposed a 6-foot-6 height limit for the second conference, a good enough size for Barangay Ginebra to bring back the 33-year-old Brownlee, who steered the Kings to four titles, including three in the Governors Cup.

