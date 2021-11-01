Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Five years after, Paul Harris makes PBA return for Phoenix

    by Gerry Ramos
    A day ago
    Paul Harris Ginebra
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    PAUL Harris gets a chance to complete an unfinished PBA business five years ago.

    The 35-year-old Harris has been commissioned by Phoenix as its import in the coming Reinforced Conference.

    Paul Harris as Phoenix import

    Team manager Paolo Bugia confirmed Monday night about Harris committing to play for the Fuel Masters in the final conference of the 46th season.

    Paul Harris Ginebra

    “Yes, but in principle pa lang. Of course, we still have to wait for the PBA and IATF approval before it be a guaranteed contract,” said Bugia.

      Harris played for Barangay Ginebra during the 2016 Governors Cup, but only suited up for a single game after a hyperextended thumb open fracture in the Kings’ game against NorthPort. He was eventually replaced by Justin Brownlee on the way to winning the team’s first championship in eighth years.

      Three times, he suited up as import of the TnT where he won a championship during the 2011 Commissioner’s Cup.

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

