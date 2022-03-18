News you need to know: Tubid in 3x3, Rosser chances as top pick, Patafa on ban

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday:

Sports roundup March 17

Ronald returns

Ronald Tubid gets another shot at PBA action, although in a different setup, when he suits up for Terrafirma in the PBA 3x3 second conference.

The 40-year-old veteran guard, who now serves as Dyip team manager, is coming out of a two-year break to fill in the void left by injured Jebb Bulawan.

“Kulang lang kami ng player,” he said on Thursday. “Try lang naman ito para mapahinga lang siya (Bulawan). Baka for two legs lang.”

Tubid joins Dhon Reverente, Jeremiah Taladua, and Terrence Tumalip.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser as No. 1 pick?

Another Ganuelas-Rosser gets a chance to be a PBA lottery pick.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser could be next after Blackwater put him high on its list of choices for the No. 1 overall pick in the coming rookie draft.

Bossing coach Ariel Vanguardia underlined his team’s need for a center, paving the way for Ganuelas-Rosser to become a top choice after brother Matt became the fourth overall pick in the 2014 draft.

“Ang need talaga namin is a five-man. Kailangan namin ng center. Ang sure pa lang yata na magpapadraft na center is Brandon Rosser. He is someone that can really help us,” said Vanguardia during the SPIN Zoom In episode on Thursday.

EJ Obiena vs Patafa update

The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association insisted it did not refuse to endorse EJ Obiena’s participation in the World Athletics Indoor Championship and the Southeast Asian Games, a claim that eventually led to the action of the Philippine Olympic Committee executive committee to suspend the national sports association for 90 days on Thursday.

In a lengthy statement, Patafa denied it didn’t endorse the participation of Obiena in major international meets as it was only acting on the Senate’s call to go into mediation with the Philippine Sports Commission.

Patafa cited a letter dated February 24 to make its point.

“Patafa did not refuse to endorse EJ Obiena in international competitions. In the Patafa letter dated February 28, 2022, PATAFA responded to EJ Obiena that it ‘will not act on your letter dated February 24, 2022 pending completion of the mediation process organized by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).’”

