Terrafirma team manager Ronald Tubid unretires to play 3x3

VETERAN Ronald Tubid comes out of a two-year sabbatical to suit up for Terrafirma in the PBA 3x3 Second Conference starting in Leg 4 this weekend at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The 40-year-old guard confirmed he’ll be seeing action as part of the Dyip quartet along with Dhon Reverente, Jeremiah Taladua, and Terrence Tumalip, taking the place of big man Jed Bulawan.

But Tubid, who is also the manager of both the Terrafirma 5-on-5 and 3x3 teams, said the stint will be for the short term.

“Kulang lang kami ng player,” he said on Thursday. “Try lang naman ito para mapahinga lang siya (Bulawan). Baka for two legs lang.”

'Saglit lang ito'

Bulawan, who played for the Dyip in the recent Leg 3 where they finished fourth place, is currently nursing a hurting foot.

“Masakit lang kasi yung paa ng isang player namin. Pamalit lang talaga. Saglit lang ito,” said Tubid.

The veteran wingman last played for San Miguel during the 2019 Governors’ Cup, but was released by the franchise in the off-season and became an unrestricted free agent.

Soon after, Tubid found himself joining the coaching staff of Terrafirma under head coach Johnedel Cardel.

He was later named team manager midway through last year’s Philippine Cup at the Bacolor bubble.

Tubid has been a fixture in the 3x3 campaign of the Dyip, watching the games at the venue in the company of coach Raymund Tiongco.

The nine-time PBA champion already has an idea how the fast-paced style of game in the standalone tournament is being played.

Besides, Tubid said he’s always been practicing with the Dyip even prior to being activated

.”Araw-araw naman kasama ako sa practice,” said the University of the East alumnus.

