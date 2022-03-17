Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser high on Blackwater list as top pick

BLACKWATER intends to use its No. 1 pick in the coming draft to select a big man that the Bossing badly need.

Head coach Ariel Vanguardia said the team has already evaluated bigs who could possibly composed the upcoming draft class following a meeting with the coaching staff recently in Pansol.

One of the names that have cropped up and is now on the Blackwater radar is Brandon Rosser, who is currently playing for Limitless App in the PBA 3x3.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser as top pick?

“Ang need talaga namin is a five-man. Kailangan namin ng center. Ang sure pa lang yata na magpapadraft na center is Brandon Rosser. He is someone that can really help us,” said Vanguardia during the SPIN Zoom In episode on Thursday.

“If the draft is tomorrow, he is probably our number one pick,” Vanguardia said.

Vanguardia is not yet closing the door on other bigs such as La Salle big man Justin Baltazar as their choice will depend on who is available.

“We don’t know about Baltazar if he is going to come in,” said Vanguardia.

The Bossing will actually have three first-round draft picks, the two from previous transactions with TNT and San Miguel, for the coming draft, and Vanguardia said they plan to select players that will definitely improve the composition of the team after their 1-10 record in the Governors’ Cup.

Blackwater also has the first pick of the second round.

Vanguardia said Jason Brickman, his former player at the Malaysia Dragons in the Asean Basketball League, is also up for consideration but he doesn’t see the current Taiwan league player available when it’s their turn late in the draft.

“Kung hindi lang talaga super need namin ‘yung center, Brickman ‘yung number one pick ko. Pero tignan natin,” said Vanguardia.

