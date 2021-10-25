News you should know: Caloy Yulo world champ, Magnolia wins and more

Caloy Yulo champ anew

Caloy Yulo finishes with a flourish

CALOY Yulo shone a day after a huge letdown in the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Japan, claiming the gold medal in the vault.

The 21-year-old Yulo later bagged the silver medal in the parallel bars, capping a fine performance after a disappointing fifth place finish in the floor exercise, his pet event.

Continue reading below ↓

It was the second world championship title for Yulo, who won the floor exercise three years ago.

In the Tokyo Olympics, Yulo did not make it the finals of the floor and wound up fourth in the vault.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Magnolia back in series; Troy injured in scrappy Game Three

Magnolia avoids falling in a 0-3 hole. PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

PAUL Lee delivered the big shots and Ian Sangalang continued his fine play as Magnolia trimmed its series deficit in the PBA Philippine Cup Finals to TNT, 1-2, with a 106-98 Game Three victory on Sunday in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Lee scored 21 and Sangalang added 20 as the Hotshots overcame TNT rookie Mikey Williams’ 39-point night that included 10 three-pointers.

In a highly physical match that drew a reaction from TNT team owner Manny Pangilinan — “Worst officiating by far tonight I’ve seen” — Troy Rosario suffered a dislocated left pinkie after a hard fall in the third period.

Magnolia forward Jackson Corpuz was assessed a flagrant foul and was ejected, having been called for a technical foul earlier.

TNT center Poy Erram after the game accused a Magnolia player of trying to hurt Tropang Giga players on purpose and even spitting on the face of one of his teammates. He did not identify the player.

Continue reading below ↓

Mayweather Vs Pacquiao All-Star Basketball Charity in the works

Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are planning to hold a charity basketball game in December in Las Vegas.

The "Mayweather Vs Pacquiao All-Star Basketball Charity" is being planned by the promotional outfits owned by both fighters – TMT (The Money Team) and Mayweather Promotions for Floyd Jr. and MP Promotions for Pacquiao.

Continue reading below ↓

The event is being eyed to take place before Pacquiao’s Dec. 17 birthday, with the MGM Grand as the likely venue given its importance and significance in the careers of both Pacquiao and Mayweather.

To spice up the basketball game, the 10-member teams are allowed to have two former NBA players each.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.