Pacquiao, Mayweather look to renew rivalry — on basketball court

BOXING rivals Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. may find themselves on a collision course again – but this time on the basketball court.

The "Mayweather Vs Pacquiao All-Star Basketball Charity" is expected to be held in December in Las Vegas.

The special event will be spearheaded by the promotional outfits owned by both fighters – TMT (The Money Team) and Mayweather Promotions for Floyd Jr. and MP Promotions for Pacquiao.

Both Pacquiao and Mayweather are basketball enthusiasts. A short chat between the two boxers at ringside of a Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks game in January of 2015 led to the staging of a welterweight unification title showdown four months after in what went down as the richest fight ever in boxing history.

Mayweather won the so-called ‘Fight of the Century’ with a unanimous decision over Pacquiao.

To spice up the basketball game, the 10-member teams are allowed to have two former NBA players each.

“We agree on the main concept of the event, which is to bring total entertainment to the fans of boxing, basketball, and all sports in general, and to create a project that will solidify our legacies to the fans,” stated in the Letter of Intent signed by both Pacquiao and Mayweather.

“We also aim to generate funds for our chosen charities in time for Christmas.”

The 42-year-old Pacquiao, who recently retired from boxing as he bids for the Philippine presidency in next year’s national elections, intends to use the proceeds to continue helping the needy in the country.

The event is being eyed to take place before Pacquiao’s Dec. 17 birthday, with the MGM Grand as the likely venue given its importance and significance in the careers of both Pacquiao and Mayweather.

