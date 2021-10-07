News you need to know: Magnolia goes 2-0; SMB bounces back

Magnolia overpowers undermanned Meralco

PHOTO: PBA Images



MAGNOLIA turned back Meralco, 92-78, as the Bolts lost two key players in Game Two of their PBA Philippine Cup semifinal showdown.

Cliff Hodge was ejected after getting a technical foul, then a flagrant foul after delivering just three points, three rebounds and four assists in 16 minutes of play for Meralco, which finished the eliminations at No. 2 but needed two games to dispose of NLEX in the quarterfinals.

Almazan Almazan had six points and three rebounds in 17 minutes before getting pulled out with an injured leg as the Bolts now find themselves two games behind in the best-of-seven series against No. 3 Magnolia, which swept Rain or Shine in the round of eight.

Paul Lee showed the way for Magnolia with 28 points.

SMB completes comeback this time against TNT

PHOTO: PBA Images

MARCIO Lassiter came up with the winning basket in a late-game shootout to lift San Miguel to a 98-96 victory over TNT Tropang Giga in Game Two of the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals.

The Beermen rose from 19 points down, with Terrence Romeo leading the charge in the fightback and Lassiter delivering the clincher as the Beermen tied the best-of-seven semifinal series.

June Mar Fajardo had a quiet double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Beermen.

RR Pogoy had 21 points, while JP Erram added 20 for TNT.

Pinay weightlifter wins in int’l youth meet

PHOTO: Screenshot from IWF on Facebook

ROSE Jean Ramos bagged two gold medals in the International Weightlifting Federation Youth World Championships in Jeddah.

Competing in the women’s 45kg division, Ramos won gold with a 67-kilogram snatch and a 147-kg total.

The 16-year-old Ramos’ 80kg in the clean and jerk earned her silver.

Jeaneth Hipolito earlier bagged bonze.

